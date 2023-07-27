KSA Gold prices Today Thursday 27 July 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today, Thursday, July 27, opened at SAR 7,402.50 per ounce, according to saudigoldprice.com.

24-karat gold rates in Saudi on Thursday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 238.00 today, Thursday, at 09:01 a.m.

22-karat gold prices in KSA on Thursday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Saudi stood at SAR 218.16 early today, Thursday.

21-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia on Thursday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in KSA stood at SAR 208.25 at the start of the business day, today, Thursday.

18-karat gold prices in KSA on Thursday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Saudi opened at SAR 178.50 today, Thursday.

14-karat gold prices in KSA on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Saudi opened at SAR 138.83.

International gold rates on Thursday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at SAR 7413.40 ($1976.44) early today as reported by goldprice.org, noting that gold in KSA is subject to a 15% value-added tax (VAT).