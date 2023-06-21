KSA is likely to host Expo 2030

ALBAWABA- During his visit to France, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman participated in a candidacy ceremony reception held in Paris to promote Riyadh's bid for hosting Expo 2030.

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City organized the official reception, accompanied by an exhibition that showcased the rich historical and cultural heritage of the kingdom. The event aimed to highlight Riyadh's prominent political and economic position, emphasizing its unique geographical location and excellent infrastructure, as reported by the official Saudi Press Agency. It also showcased the Kingdom's preparations and ambitions to host the international exhibition, leading up to the upcoming general assembly vote in November, where the host country will be decided.

Notably, Saudi Arabia, the sole Arab and Islamic candidate, is vying for the 2030 Expo alongside two other cities, namely the Italian capital city, Rome, and the city of Busan-South Korea. These nations are competing to host the proposed event, which adds further significance to the selection process.

Additionally, Saudi Minister of External Affairs, Faisal Bin Farhan presided over the Saudi delegation to the General Assembly of Beauru International des Exposition. In his latest remarks, Farhan asserted that KSA will host 120 million visitors if Riyadh is officially nominated to host the event and Riyadh will immediately implement giant projects with an estimated budget of $8 billion. He further adds: “Saudi Arabia is uniquely positioned to serve as a bridge connecting North and South, East and West,”

