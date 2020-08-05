Kuwait: Airbus Deploys Communication Solutions in Government Entities

Airbus has deployed its key communication and collaboration solutions - Tactilon Agnet 900 and Tactilon Dabat - in various Kuwaiti government entities, in line with the government’s transition plan from narrowband to broadband networks.

Agnet 900 and Tactilon Dabat are currently being rolled-out across local public safety entities in Kuwait to help reinforce the country's mission-critical communication system.

Concerned authorities will benefit from Airbus Tetra network and infrastructure by using their advanced multimedia capabilities such as photo and video services to boost collaborative efforts, said a statement from Airbus.

Agnet 900 is a reliable collaboration platform that enables rapid communication among teams wherever they are and whatever devices they use. Kuwaiti officials can fully maximize Agnet 900’s protected voice, multimedia messaging, video and real-time location tracking and reporting services for more systematic and seamless coordination.

Tactilon Dabat, a smartphone and a Tetra radio in one, is for Kuwaiti personnel who require high security in their communication. It operates on both Tetra and LTE/4G networks.

According to Airbus, the users can optimise the device’s video, text, voice data and location tracking and reporting features to connect with their team members anytime, anywhere. The weatherproof Tactilon Dabat also allows multitasking on its big and bright screen.

Andrew Forbes, Head of Middle East and North Africa region for Secure Land Communications at Airbus, said: “Kuwait is steadily moving ahead with its digital transformation initiatives as part of its development plan. One of the efforts is intensified adoption of secure communication platforms based on broadband technology as the government steadily moves away from the traditional system.”

With the Kuwaiti government fast transitioning from narrowband to broadband networks, Airbus has shown strong support for the move through increased deployment in the country of its secure communication and collaboration solutions, specifically Tactilon Agnet 900 and Tactilon Dabat, he stated.

"In terms of national defence, public security and emergency management, a digital communication system will help reinforce quick co-ordination among concerned bodies, most especially during critical moments. Airbus solutions are capable of guaranteeing a smoother connection and facilitating better communication structure for public organizations whose mission-critical mandate is to maintain safety and security," remarked Forbes.

