Kuwait Authorizes Emergency Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Kuwait has authorized the emergency use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to protect people from the novel coronavirus.

The authorization was issued after conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the vaccine's safety, efficacy and quality, Assistant Undersecretary for drug and food control Dr. Abdullah Al-Bader was quoted by Kuna as saying in a press statement on Friday.



Kuwait will receive the first batch of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses within days, he added.