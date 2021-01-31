Kuwait Authorizes Emergency Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Kuwait has authorized the emergency use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to protect people from the novel coronavirus.
The authorization was issued after conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the vaccine's safety, efficacy and quality, Assistant Undersecretary for drug and food control Dr. Abdullah Al-Bader was quoted by Kuna as saying in a press statement on Friday.
Kuwait will receive the first batch of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses within days, he added.
Via SyndiGate.info
