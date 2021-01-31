  1. Home
Kuwait Authorizes Emergency Use of AstraZeneca Vaccine

Published January 31st, 2021 - 12:30 GMT
Kuwait will receive the first batch of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses within days, he added. (Shutterstock)

Kuwait has authorized the emergency use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to protect people from the novel coronavirus.

The authorization was issued after conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the vaccine's safety, efficacy and quality, Assistant Undersecretary for drug and food control Dr. Abdullah Al-Bader was quoted by Kuna as saying in a press statement on Friday.
 
Kuwait will receive the first batch of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses within days, he added.
Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright 2021 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group

