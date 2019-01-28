Kuwait Bans More Than 200,000 Nationals and Expats from Traveling

29,000 Kuwaiti women have been ordered arrested and banned from traveling among the 170,000 Kuwaitis listed, along with 30,000 expats. (Shutterstock)

More than 200,000 Kuwaitis and expats who are wanted or banned from travel are listed at the civil implementation departments at the justice and interior ministries. Many banks and companies have lodged complaints against citizens and expats for non-payment of dues, Al-Anbaa reported yesterday quoting sources.

The sources said around 29,000 Kuwaiti women have been ordered arrested and banned from traveling among the 170,000 Kuwaitis listed, along with 30,000 expats.

Owners of shops in Mubarakiya Market plan to go to the public prosecutor to resolve the problem of their contracts, which they consider as null because the company collects money before the due date, Al-Rai reported yesterday. An owner of a shop, Anwar Al-Qinae, said a detailed memo will sent to the public prosecutor in order to lodge a complaint with regards to Souq Mubarakiya because of the collection of rent 15 months before the contract goes in effect.