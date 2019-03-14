Kuwait to Boost Gas Production With New Gas Pipeline Inauguration
The fifth gas pipeline will be operational end of the current year. (Shutterstock)
The fifth gas pipeline will be operational end of the current year, expected Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) CEO Waleed al-Bader.
It is expected to contribute in boosting overall gas production to 3.1 billion cubic feet on a daily basis.
In his speech during the 27th Annual Conference of the Gas Processing Association-GCC Chapter on Tuesday, Bader stated that the production capacity of the fifth gas pipeline will reach 805 million cubic feet of gas daily.
In 2015, KNPC operated the fourth gas pipeline that employs the most advanced technology with an output capacity of 805 million cubic feet of gas daily, he added.
According to the 2040 strategy, KNPC’s vision stands for becoming a global pioneering firm via presenting a standing out operational performance, creating an added value to Kuwaiti hydrocarbon resources, and meeting the demand of the local and internal market.
The company seeks to develop and invest in the compound of producing gas to meet the increasing demand on Kuwaiti gas – this might require constructing and ensuring establishments and additional equipment to produce gas in the future.
