Kuwait to Build First Industrial Techno-Complex

Kuwait is set to build the country's first techno-complex, a key facility which will contribute to industrial studies and technical research and innovation, on a 200,000-sq-m area in the capital city, according to a report.





The venture will contribute to industrial and technical research and innovation, especially in the petrochemical, renewable energy and water resources sectors, reported state news agency Kuna.

It will provide training and rehabilitation centers for the industrial sector, in addition to some parts of the complex that will be allocated to small and medium-sized enterprises, it stated.

"The consultancy studies for the components, sections and management of the complex would be completed by the end of this year," said Director-General of the General Authority for Industry (PAI) Abdul Karim Taqi, while speaking on the sidelines of the 47th Session of the United Nations Industrial Development Board (Unido).

Local and international expertise will be used to execute the project as well as benefit from the experience of Unido in this field, he added.