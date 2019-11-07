Kuwait, China Sign Crude Oil Supply Agreements

Kuwait is very much interested in doing business in China which is one of the world's strategic markets, an official said Thursday, and the two countries signed crude oil supply agreements.





"This interest is in compliance with vision of Kuwait and guidance of its leadership, which stipulate importance of boosting strategic cooperation with China," Mohammad Buftain, head of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's (KPC) office in China, said.

He was speaking to KUNA on sidelines of the second China International Import Expo. KPC's Managing Director for International Marketing Abdulnasser Al-Fulaij is leading Kuwait's delegation.

He said Al-Fulaij signed, on fringes of the Expo, cooperation agreements to supply Kuwaiti crude oil for Chinese oil companies.

Buftain said Sheikh Khaled Al-Sabah, Al-Fulaij's Deputy, would address a session of the Expo tomorrow Friday about KPC's future projects and volume of Kuwait's oil exports to Chinese market.

More than 3,800 companies from 155 countries, as well as 26 international organizations, are taking part in the Expo, due until November 10.