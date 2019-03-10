Kuwait Exposes Employees Working in Oil Sector With Forged Certificates. (Shutterstock)

Scores of employees working for the oil sector, including the expatriates, have got the jobs upon forged or fake certificates, reports Annahar daily quoting oil sources.

The same sources said this was discovered after the suspect employees were referred to the Kuwait Engineering Society (KES) to answer model tests prior to the renewal of their residence permits.

The sources pointed out that this phenomenon, which exacerbated in recent times, was snowballing for quite some time or rather many years and the bubble burst after the outbreak of a comprehensive strike in the oil sector in 2016 during which claims were made that a number of expatriates engineers were hired without their certificates being checked according to specific standards and controls.

The sources said, the phenomenon of forging certificates was not limited to the oil sector, but was found to a large extent in ministries and other government institutions and including many functional levels ranging from junior staff to senior employees.

The sources have expressed their desirability to confront the government with this phenomenon, which has become one of the major challenges facing the government’s aspirations to achieve its vision of comprehensive development.

The problem of the presence of this poison in the oil sector lies in the fact that there are senior officials who are responsible for the management of oil projects and giving a deaf ear to this crime means the project actually suffers heavy losses while billions are paid from the state treasury and public money is exhausted at a time when the country faces budget deficit and waste in spending.

On the spread of this phenomenon among Kuwaiti employees, the sources said that the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and its subsidiaries have placed on the Kuwaiti employees impossible and rigid conditions for employment and have put in place a set of control filters to get rid of this phenomenon among Kuwaiti employees to make ‘almost non-existent.’

Sources added that these conditions and strict controls are required by the oil sector companies to modify the status of Kuwaiti employees with university degrees, as well as the impossible conditions for the admission of those newly-graduated into the oil sector, both from Kuwait University, or from scholarships.

Sources have identified the source of forgery to three countries – India, the Philippines and Slovakia.

In another context, the oil sources told the daily the oil sector has the means and is capable of sorting out the issue of forged certificates that has facilitated the entry of poor quality technicians and managers into the sector as a result of which the oil sector has suffered.

In a related context, a number of experts have called for the need to resolve the file of false certificates in the oil sector which is the lifeline of economic life in Kuwait, stressing that the oil sector is always working to attract talent, pointing out to the intervention of some influential people who help unqualified applicants to pass the test.

Oil sources have warned of the spread of the phenomenon of forged certificates in the administrative and technical sectors of the oil industry and called for screening and scrutinizing them saying it has become a necessity.

The sources added that among the negative results suffered by the oil sector from the existence of false certificates include the delay in the implementation of oil projects worth billions of dollars; delay in the implementation of those projects and has been the stumbling block in the path of some major and vital oil projects, the most important was the delay of the completion of some phases of the biofuels project until 2020, which was planned to be completed in 2017. The estimated cost of the project is 4.68 billion dinars and aims to develop and expand the terminals of Ahmadi and Mina Abdullah Ports.