Kuwait: Influx of Expats into Labor Market Drops 85 Percent in 2019

The average annual influx of expatriates into the labor market in Kuwait during the past four years was 58,000, reports Al-Qabas daily quoting a ministerial source.

However, he revealed that the entry of non-Kuwaitis into the labor market has declined significantly over the past year by more than 85 percent when compared to 2016.



The source explained: “Despite the increase in the numbers of expatriate workers annually, the growth rate reached their lowest levels at the end of last year. Between 2016 and 2019, the expatriate employment growth dropped from 6.8 percent to approximately 0.85 percent.” He went on to explain that the increase in the number of expatriates in 2016 compared to the previous year exceeded 102,000 workers.

This then decreased to about 58 thousand workers, which means that the growth rate fell to 3.6 percent.

The flow of employment to the labor market declined in 2019 to the lowest level in the last four years, with an increase of about 15,000 workers and an annual growth rate of 0.86 percent.

He said, “By the end of 2019, the total number of expats in the labor market amounted to 1,738,484 workers, compared to 1,508,531 workers at the end of 2015”.

It is worth mentioning that the Central Statistical Bureau issues quarterly reports via the labor market information system with data about Kuwaiti and non-Kuwaiti workers in both public and private sectors based on several indicators such as gender, nationality, educational level, and marital status.

Meanwhile, the Public Authority for Industry (PAI) has launched the implementation of the project for building an “Information and Decision Support Center for Disaster Protection” which is to be located on an area of 1,000 square meters in Sabhan Industrial Area and expected to be completed by the end of 2021, reports Al-Anba daily.

The center, which will consist of a basement with ground, first and second floors, will contain self-service machines similar to the ones that were presented by PAI on June 26. There will also be a set of self-service kiosks that do not need any human intervention.

One of the floors in the building will be allocated to the customer service department for the completion of transactions automatically without the need to stand in the queues.

Kuwait Municipality had agreed to allocate sites for the purposes of building a disaster protection unit and a control unit in industrial areas in order to manage the electronic network systems of PAI on an area of 1,000 square meters.

This was in accordance with the Municipal Council decision No. MB/ LK 4/174/08/2013) issued on April 29, 2013 and approved in May 2019 to increase the height of the Information and Decision Support Center for Disaster Protection from 15 meters to 21 meters following PAI’s request to fulfill its special technical and technological specifications