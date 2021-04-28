Kuwait Oil Company to Award Over $900 Million Worth Tenders to Treat Polluted Soil

Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is preparing to award tenders worth more than $900 million for treating polluted soil, reports Al-Anba daily. According to exclusive statements issued by an official source from KPC, the companies winning the contracts are local.

They are – Khaled Al-KharafiCompany, which will handle two locations in north of Kuwait and also in the south. Al-Sayer Construction Company, which will handle one location. The Kuwait Company for Process Plant Construction & Contracting K.P.S.C. (KCPC), which will handle two sites.

KOC has closed the curtain on the largest project to treat the soil that became contaminated as a result of the Iraqi invasion. The project has five main packages that were recently offered. The tenders were put forward as two separate projects. These projects are – “Drilling, transportation and treatment project” in north of Kuwait, and “the United Nations’ exploration, transportation and processing project” in south of Kuwait.

They are expected to treat approximately 13 million cubic meters of oil-contaminated soil. KOC sent its recommendations for the final award to the Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT), which is expected to make its decision to award in the coming days based on the viewpoint of KOC. The bid of one of the companies, which had submitted the lowest financial offer for one of the tenders, has been excluded after its technical specifications were rejected.