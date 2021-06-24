Kuwait: Pension Fund Ends Fiscal Year with $133.7 Billion In Assets

The pension fund ended the fiscal year with $133.7 billion in assets, an increase of 20.9 percent on the year earlier period, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Cash now accounts for 4 percent of its investments, down from about 11.5 percent a year ago.

The performance reflects the fund’s “robust” investment policy and the record performance of capital markets, said Director General Meshal Al-Othman. “The management follows a conservative investment strategy well positioned to absorb and overcome expected fluctuations in international markets in the medium-term,” he said.

PIFSS owns 25 percent of Oak Hill Advisers and 10 percent of TowerBrook Capital Partners LP.