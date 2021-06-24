  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Kuwait: Pension Fund Ends Fiscal Year with $133.7 Billion In Assets

Kuwait: Pension Fund Ends Fiscal Year with $133.7 Billion In Assets

Published June 24th, 2021 - 10:30 GMT
Kuwait: Pension Fund Ends Fiscal Year with $133.7 Billion In Assets
Cash now accounts for 4 percent of its investments, down from about 11.5 percent a year ago. (Shutterstock)
Kuwait’s Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS) achieved its best annual performance ever with a 16.5 percent rate of return in the year to March 31.
 

The pension fund ended the fiscal year with $133.7 billion in assets, an increase of 20.9 percent on the year earlier period, it said in a statement on Wednesday. Cash now accounts for 4 percent of its investments, down from about 11.5 percent a year ago.

Also ReadKuwait: $600 Billion Sovereign Fund Trapped In A Power StruggleKuwait: $600 Billion Sovereign Fund Trapped In A Power Struggle

The performance reflects the fund’s “robust” investment policy and the record performance of capital markets, said Director General Meshal Al-Othman. “The management follows a conservative investment strategy well positioned to absorb and overcome expected fluctuations in international markets in the medium-term,” he said.

PIFSS owns 25 percent of Oak Hill Advisers and 10 percent of TowerBrook Capital Partners LP.

Tags:KuwaitSovereign Fund

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...