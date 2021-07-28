  1. Home
  3. Kuwait Pledges $18 Million for Funding Two Desalination Plants in Egypt

The capacity of the first phase is 100,000 cu m per day, and that of the second and third phases is 300,000 cu m per day. (Shutterstock)

Egypt has reached an agreement with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development for the development of two desalination plants in the new cities of Rafah and Bir al Abed in North Sinai, said a report.

The loan agreement worth KD5.5 million ($18.27 million) between Egypt and the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development has been approved by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, reported Egypt Today.

In April last year, North Sinai Governor Mohamed Shousha announced that construction of the largest desalination plant in Africa and the Middle East has started.


The capacity of the first phase is 100,000 cu m per day, and that of the second and third phases is 300,000 cu m per day, he added.

