Kuwait Will Only Allow Expats With "Good" Gpa to Join the Private Sector
The manpower authority is planning to ban issuing permits to expats with university degrees entering Kuwait to work in the private sector unless they have a minimum of ‘good’ GPA, according to informed government sources.
The government is currently taking several steps towards resolving Kuwait’s demographic imbalance and restructuring the local labor market, including plans to endorse and accredit expats’ degrees as a precondition to renewing their residency visas.
Read More
Kuwait Is Ready for Your Investments; Here's How
Opinion: Why is Kuwait Raging a War Against Expats?
The sources said this step will help adjust demographic problems and make sure that only highly specialized and skilled people work in Kuwait. The sources said organizational decisions will be issued in the coming months to fight visa trafficking and prevent unqualified labor from coming to Kuwait.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
- Jordan secures EU finance for socioeconomic and environmental programs