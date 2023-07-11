La Dolce Vita trains combine opulence, sustainable travel

ALBAWABA - On Italy's newest rail service, La Dolce Vita , passengers can embark on one- to three-night trips through Sicily and other picturesque destinations.

This exclusive experience is designed to cater to affluent travelers who seek a blend of luxury and sustainable travel. Operated by luxury travel group Arsenale SpA in partnership with the renowned Orient Express brand, these high-end trains offer a unique and environmentally conscious alternative for discerning travelers.

The journeys on La Dolce Vita trains come with a starting price of €6,000 ($6,500) for two people, providing an opulent cruise-like experience on rails. Routes wind through captivating locations such as Palermo, Venice, and Portofino. The most lavish cabins, priced at a minimum of €25,000 per night, offer unparalleled luxury for those seeking the utmost indulgence.

Paolo Barletta, CEO of Arsenale SpA, describes the train experience as a passion-filled means of transport that exudes romance and a unique charm. The service capitalizes on two significant trends: the resurgence of travel following the pandemic and a renewed interest in trains as a more eco-friendly mode of transportation. After being confined during Covid-19 lockdowns, people are eager to hit the road again, especially affluent travelers who seek off-the-beaten-track experiences with a touch of luxury and sustainability.

Italy, with its renowned culinary offerings, rich cultural heritage, and historical significance, is a sought-after destination. In 2022, Italy attracted over 3 million upscale visitors who spent an average of $4,000 each, according to the tourism board ENIT. This segment is expected to generate a 31% revenue increase from high-end international travelers between 2020 and 2024.

Dina Ravera, founder and chairwoman of Destination Italia SpA, an upscale tour operator, notes that luxury tourists are looking for unique experiences beyond traditional cruises. Sustainable and slow travel on alternative routes and panoramic roads across Italy is in high demand among high-spending travelers. This indicates a shift towards more environmentally conscious and exclusive travel options.

To meet the demand for luxury train travel, Arsenale SpA is investing €240 million to transform ageing trains from national operator Trenitalia into rolling luxury transport. The trains boast elegant interiors inspired by 20th-century Italian design, featuring muted shades of orange, terracotta, and purple. Deluxe cabins offer amenities such as carpeted floors, wooden ceilings with slats, and private bathrooms. Passengers can relish fine dining experiences at brass-trimmed tables and savor aperitivo and local wines in the glossy lacquer walls of the dining car.

La Dolce Vita train routes take advantage of secondary tracks, providing passengers with opportunities to hop on and off for special events, including nighttime visits to St. Mark's Basilica in Venice or attending performances at Milan's La Scala opera house. Additionally, Arsenale-owned Orient Express hotels in Rome and Venice will be available for accommodations, complementing the overall luxurious experience.