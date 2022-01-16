Laptop Buyer's Guide: Here's What to Consider When Buying A New Laptop

Thinking about buying a laptop but you’re not sure what to get?

Look no further than here for advice because we’ll be breaking down some options and points to consider. And make sure to read the article till the end because we've added a "bonus" that would help you in making your decision.

Here are the main elements you should consider when buying your laptop:

1. Hardware and Price

The most important point to consider on this laptop buyer's guide is on hardware.

The hardware of a laptop, the literal parts of the computer responsible for functions like storage space and processing power, will be behind the majority of a laptop’s price point.

If it’s a new model laptop with new hardware released within the past few years it will (generally) be more expensive. If it’s an older model with hardware released five or more years ago then it will be much cheaper.

Things get complicated when it comes to considering hardware, so just follow the general rule of thumb that the newer the hardware the better but the more expensive it will be.

2. Brand

The brand or make of the laptop can also play a big factor in affecting the price and is worth considering in this laptop buyer's guide. For example, consider Mac laptops and Apple products in general.

Mac laptops are great and they come with unique features but they are by no means cheap. Apple products have influence in pop-culture and some people will buy Macs solely for that Apple logo status symbol.

As a result, the price of a Mac laptop will be higher than another brand’s laptop even if the two have extremely similar hardware.

BONUS

Here are 5 laptops ranging from cheapest to most expensive, and the hardware of each.

1. Lenovo Ideapad 3 - $340 USD - AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD

Pros: Very affordable.

Cons: Old processor with slow performance. Minimal 128GB storage space.

2. Dell 15 3000 Laptop - $500 USD - Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Pros: Affordable. Built-in SD card reader convenient for photography.

Cons: No warranty protection on accidental damage. Non-backlit keyboard not ideal for use in the dark.

3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 - $980 USD – Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Pros: High-definition touch screen. Lightweight. Plenty of storage space at 512GB.

Cons: Expensive price point for an average processor and 8GB of RAM.

4. 14-inch MacBook Pro - $1,850 USD – Apple M1 Pro with 8-core processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Pros: Great processor, RAM and storage space for running intensive programs.

Cons: Very expensive. Apple brand contributing to cost.

5. Dell G15 Special Edition Gaming Laptop - $1,350 USD – i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 6GB graphics card

Pros: Great hardware ideal for gaming or running intensive programs.

Cons: On the expensive end. Rather heavy at 5.84 lbs (2.6 kgs).