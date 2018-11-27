Leaked Pixel 3 Pics Reveal More Details

Another Russian tech blog shares some shots. (TechRadar)

Several months before the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL were officially launched by Google, a number of Russian tech blogs managed to got their hands on the flagships and leaked their details in full.

Today, the oft-rumored Pixel 3 Lite (codenamed ”Sargo”) has gotten the same treatment, with a number of Russian blogs publishing what they purport to be images of the handset – one of those blogs is run by Rozetked the leaker responsible for uncovering many details of the Pixel 3 and 3 XL.

Blog Wylsa even has a post showcasing a series of photos that compares the more affordable Google handset to a variety of other popular phones.