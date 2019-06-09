Learn and Adapt, Two Keys to Keep Your Job Safe in the UAE

UAE companies are increasingly looking for employees who are constant learners, adapters of new technologies and fresh knowledge, and upskilling their expertise in fast-changing dynamics of their professional careers, according to industry executives.





Rabea Ataya, chief executive of jobs portal Bayt.com, said employers are looking for people who are lifelong learners.

"When we ask employers of what skills they are looking for among professionals, they say they want someone who is a life-long learner. When you want to employ someone, you want him to continuously read, attend courses and upgrade themselves. Because if they are still working on the basis of what they learnt at the universities, the extinction of skills is much quicker these days than it used to be," said Ataya.

Rohit Manucha, head of human resources at Aujan Coca-Cola Beverages Company, said skills are something that can be learnt but behavioral trait is something it is a natural element.

"The ability to learn, unlearn and adapt is a continuously learning cycle, which is highly recommend. Skills are something that can be taught but behaviour is close to your values that you nurture and will come through either parents or natural elements. Hence, they are deeply-rooted. The behaviour of adaptability of analytical ability and constantly learn, unlearn and adapt and evolve is what we expect from the young generations," Manucha said in a recent interview.

On the role of artificial intelligence in human resources, Ataya said most organisations in the UAE have interest in AI but have not leveraged its power yet.

"We are seeing that AI is being used to hire and retain people and help improve the performance of employees because AI assists understand which employee's performance is diminishing and it also recommends actions. AI can be utilised to help organisations upskill the recruitment process," Ataya told Khaleej Times during a recent interview on the sidelines of a conference under the theme of "Think forward, hire forward".

The HR leadership conference brought together the Mena region's leading companies, seasoned managers and HR experts to discuss the impact of AI on the future of hiring, tech solutions to optimise hiring processes, and the most effective long-term hiring strategies.

AI is definitely challenging the people's jobs and forcing them to think of new jobs, Ataya said, adding that jobs related to computer science and data jobs are very high in demand in the UAE.

"There is a fight for talent here when it comes to AI because it is early days and supply is still developing. The new generation studying at universities understands that AI and constant learning is the future," he added.