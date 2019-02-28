Lebanese Domestic Bank Deposits to Grow by $8 Billion Thanks to Government Formation
Lebanon’s domestic bank deposits are forecast to grow by a “conservative” $7 billion to $8 billion in 2019. (Shutterstock)
Follow >
Click here to add Freddie Baz as an alert
Disable alert for Freddie Baz,
Click here to add Bank Audi as an alert
Disable alert for Bank Audi
Lebanon’s domestic bank deposits are forecast to grow by a “conservative” $7 billion to $8 billion in 2019 compared with $5.6 billion in 2018, a senior Lebanese banker said Wednesday.
Freddie Baz, a top executive at Bank Audi, said sentiment had improved in Lebanon since Prime Minister Saad Hariri formed a new national unity government in January, saying this “by itself triggers increased inflows.”
“So we assumed a conservative $8 billion increase in the deposit base is reasonable [for 2019] - around $7 billion to $8 billion,” Baz told Reuters.
Lebanon’s private-sector deposit growth is closely watched. The country has one of the largest public debt burdens in the world and depends on financial transfers from its diaspora to finance its budget and current account deficits.
“The forecasted growth in deposits is beyond what is needed to cope with the additional financing needs of the domestic economy,” Baz said.
Those needs were around $6 billion in total for both the public and private sectors, he said.
Baz, who is Bank Audi’s vice chairman of the board of directors and group strategy director, said inflows would increase further if the government followed through on promised economic reforms.
Read More
Lebanese Banks Seek Reforms' Implementation to Drop Interest Rates
Lebanon Anticipates Receiving Significant Deposits From Allies
Implementation of long-stalled reforms, including in Lebanon’s power sector, would “definitely translate into increased private inflows toward Lebanon,” he said.
“We are in a wait-and-see mode. We believe in [giving the new government] the grace period of the first 100 days.”
The government’s policy statement has committed to fast and effective reforms needed to put the public finances on a sustainable path. International donor institutions and foreign governments want to see reforms before releasing some $11 billion in financial assistance pledged at a Paris conference last year.
Net profits at Bank Audi, which has subsidiaries in countries including Egypt, Turkey and Jordan, climbed by 8 percent in 2018 to $501 million.
Baz attributed that to several factors including a derisking strategy that had limited credit costs and significant savings from rationalization measures including a recruitment freeze.
“In 2019, we will follow suit on the same principles,” he said.
Bank Audi is targeting higher profits for this year, he said, but added “it is going to be a difficult year because there is still persisting volatility.”
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES
- Kuwait economy's growth one of the highest in the world
- Lebanon's quick formation of national unity government will improve market sentiment: IIF
- GCC Investment Strategy and Sectors Outlook for 2006
- Egypt to IMF: Thanks, but no thanks, the Gulf's got us covered
- ajman bank (under formation) to list on the dubai financial market in aed550 million public offer