  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Lebanese pounds hits record low value

Lebanese pounds hits record low value

Published March 14th, 2023 - 09:09 GMT
Lebanese Pound
Image by Shutterstock.
Highlights
The troubled Lebanese currency hit a historic low of 100,000 pounds per one U.S. dollar.

ALBAWABA - The troubled Lebanese currency hit a record-low value of 100,000 pounds per one U.S. dollar.

The Lebanese pound lost 97 percent of its value since 1998, when it was pegged at 1,505 pounds to the U.S. dollar.

The pound has been sliding in the face of political uncertainty in the country. Many Lebanese blame deteriorating economic conditions on mismanagement by the ruling elite and decades of widespread corruption, which culminated in an economic meltdown in 2019.

Now, almost all services and products are priced in U.S. dollars in Lebanon, such as foodstuffs, medicine, gasoline, and even some bills.

The security apparatus is doing little to stop currency manipulation by unlicensed money changers, who use social media, or make home visits to conduct their illicit business. Money changers exchange the dollar for 61,000 pounds.

Tags:LebanonLebanese poundU.S. DollarLebanon currency slips

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...