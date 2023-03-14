Lebanese pounds hits record low value

ALBAWABA - The troubled Lebanese currency hit a record-low value of 100,000 pounds per one U.S. dollar.

The Lebanese pound lost 97 percent of its value since 1998, when it was pegged at 1,505 pounds to the U.S. dollar.

Lebanon's highest denominated banknote is now only worth $1, after the national currency dropped to a record low of 100,000 pounds per dollar.



The pound has been sliding in the face of political uncertainty in the country. Many Lebanese blame deteriorating economic conditions on mismanagement by the ruling elite and decades of widespread corruption, which culminated in an economic meltdown in 2019.

Now, almost all services and products are priced in U.S. dollars in Lebanon, such as foodstuffs, medicine, gasoline, and even some bills.

The security apparatus is doing little to stop currency manipulation by unlicensed money changers, who use social media, or make home visits to conduct their illicit business. Money changers exchange the dollar for 61,000 pounds.