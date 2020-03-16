Lebanon: Minister, 2 Deputies Offer Part of Salaries to Fight COVID-19

Lebanese Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad and two deputies, Fadi Alameh and Chamel Roukoz, said they will offer part of their salaries to support hospitals and national funds fighting COVID-19.

Until Sunday, the virus had officially infected 99 people in the country.

On Monday morning, Abdel Samad said she will donate her March salary for the National Fund fighting the coronavirus.

A day earlier, Alameh, a member of the Development and Liberation bloc, wrote on his Twitter account that part of his salary will go to the employees of the state-run Rafik Hariri University Hospital throughout the duration of the crisis.

For his part, Roukoz said he would assist the Bouar public hospital.

Lebanon on Sunday urged people to stay at home for two weeks and prepared to close its main airport to stem the novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed three people in the country.

Following an extraordinary cabinet session held to announce a health emergency state, Abdel Samad ordered "citizens to remain at home and not go out except out of extreme necessity" until March 29.

The Rafik Hariri International Airport will close from Wednesday until then, while no one will be allowed in through maritime or land ports of entry during that period, she said.

Diplomats, UN peacekeepers, employees of international organizations and goods shipments would still be permitted entry, she cited a cabinet decision as saying.

Most institutions and businesses would remain closed. Security forces, health institutions, utilities companies and shops selling food will be exempted.

Earlier in the day, President Michel Aoun announced a "health emergency" and also called on Lebanese to stay at home.

"All of us are called upon to continue our work from home," he said in a televised speech.

Streets in Beirut have been largely empty in recent days.