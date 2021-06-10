Lenovo Launches ThinkPad X1 Nano In UAE

As hybrid modes of working become increasingly widespread, Lenovo has announced the launch of the featherweight ThinkPad X1 Nano in the UAE. It empowers PC users to work from anywhere, with enhanced connectivity, productivity and security.

Weighing in at just 1.99 pounds (907g), the X1 Nano is not only the lightest ThinkPad ever created, but also the first to be based on the Intel Evo platform and powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors.

The ThinkPad X1 Nano delivers supreme speed and intelligence while maintaining outstanding battery life.

Commenting on the introduction of the PC to the local market, Mohammed Hilili, General Manager, Gulf and East Africa at Lenovo said, “Today’s workplace is no longer about where you go, it’s about what you do. While flexible working affords a great deal of privileges, certain challenges naturally remain. Organisations and individuals want the peace-of-mind to know that they can stay securely connected and immersed, wherever they choose to work from. Key to enabling this is a device which combines cutting-edge technology with practical usability. The ThinkPad X1 Nano ushers in a new era of possibilities for the always-on, hypermobile worker and we are confident that this PC has set a new benchmark for featherweight PC category in the marketplace.”

On the ThinkPad X1 Nano, stunning visuals are delivered through a narrow bezel 13-inch 2K display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and four speakers and four 360-degree microphones enhance the audio-visual capabilities. For a truly immersive user experience, the X1 Nano supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. State of the art connectivity is provided by Wi-Fi 6 and optional 5G will deliver higher bandwidth capability and drive new levels of always on always connected efficiency and collaboration in a new hybrid working world.

At less than one kilogramme, ThinkPad X1 Nano delivers one of the most complete ultralight laptop packages today with supreme performance, displays, sound and security.

KEY FEATURES

Packed with up to 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, X1 Nano features the world’s best processors for thin-and-light laptops3, delivering up to 2.7x faster content creation, more than 20% faster office productivity and more than 2x faster gaming plus streaming in real-world workflows over competitive products.



Thunderbolt 4 offers fast, single cable connection to power, monitors, storage and many other external devices.

X1 Nano is the first ThinkPad to feature an updated suite of AI and biometric ThinkShield security features. These range from new voice recognition and human presence detection that enable zero touch login and device lock when the user walks away to the familiar Match on Chip Fingerprint Reader.

X1 Nano can be preloaded with Windows 10 Pro or Ubuntu Linux OS and features optional 5G6 for future-ready connectivity.

A 13-inch Dolby Vision 2K display with a 16:10 aspect ratio offers expansive views and 100% sRGB ensures clarity and colour accuracy. Touch display options are also available.

The speaker system includes four speakers with Dolby Atmos support for immersive sound and combined with four 360-degree microphones ensure you are loud and clear during audio and video calls.

As with all ThinkPad PCs, the X1 Nano has been tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks to ensure smooth running in extreme conditions.

The ThinkPad X1 Nano features a carbon fiber top and magnesium alloy bottom – adding to the durable, yet light and stylish nature.