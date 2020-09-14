  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. LG Forms Research Consortium to Discover High-Performance Materials Using AI Tech

LG Forms Research Consortium to Discover High-Performance Materials Using AI Tech

Published September 14th, 2020 - 10:30 GMT
LG Forms Research Consortium to Discover High-Performance Materials Using AI Tech
LG said the use of AI will significantly reduce the time of finding new materials with precise analysis of data compared with the traditional research method involving many tests. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
LG said the A3MD is the world's first academia-industry alliance to discover materials using AI solutions.

LG Group, South Korea's fourth-largest conglomerate, said Sunday it has formed a research consortium with global partners to discover high-performance materials with artificial intelligence (AI) and robot technologies.

 

LG Science Park, the research and development (R&D) hub of LG Group in Seoul, joined hands with French energy firm Total S.A., Canada's McMaster University and the University of Toronto, and the National Research Council of Canada to launch the Alliance for AI-Accelerated Materials Discovery (A3MD), according to South Korean News Agency (Yonhap).

 

LG said the A3MD is the world's first academia-industry alliance to discover materials using AI solutions.

 

The consortium will search for environment-friendly catalysts and advanced optical materials, said LG.

 

LG said the use of AI will significantly reduce the time of finding new materials with precise analysis of data compared with the traditional research method involving many tests.

 

The members of the consortium will share their data and algorithms for projects through online meetings and will hold AI education, expert forums and internship programs to expand their partnership.

 

LG Science Park, whose R&D field ranges from electronics to biotechnology, has been trying to collaborate with other global institutes to bolster its AI capability.

 

In July 2019, the R&D center joined forces with the University of Toronto to develop AI technologies for business-to-business applications and set up a research center for enterprise AI solutions.

LG Partially Closes Headquarters Building Over Virus Infection
If Many of Amazon's Top Reviewers Turned Out to Be Fake, How Do E-Commerce Websites Maintain Their Credibility?

Via SyndiGate.info


Publishing Rights Reserved to Bahrain News Agency © 2003 - 2020

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...