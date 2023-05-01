Libyan firm resumes natural gas production

ALBAWABA - Libya's National Oil Corporation resumed natural gas production at a rate of 100 million cubic feet per day after a 12-year hiatus.

CNN Arabic reported that the gas will be pumped from the port of Breiqa to Khums.

بعد توقفٍ دام لمدة 12 عامًا عودة ضخ الغاز من البريقة إلى الخمس بمعدل حوالي 100 مليون قدم مكعب يوميًا من الغاز الطبيعي. pic.twitter.com/GGH23MdP5B — National Oil Corporation المؤسسة الوطنية للنفط (@NOC_Libya) April 30, 2023

In April, the Corporation announced that Mellitah Oil & Gas successfully reopened the gas well on its Sabratha platform in the Mediterranean Sea after technical difficulties.

The National Oil Corporation was founded in Libya in 1970. One of its main functions is the development, exploration, investment, and research operations in the country's oil sector.

Libya's Minister of Oil and Gas in the Government of National Unity, Mohammed Aoun, predicted in an interview with "CNN Business" in January that international companies would return to participate in oil and gas exploration and extraction. He announced that a number of fields would gradually return to production.