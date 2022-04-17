  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Libyan Oil Field Halts Production Due to Dispute Over Prime Minister: Report

Libyan Oil Field Halts Production Due to Dispute Over Prime Minister: Report

Published April 17th, 2022 - 08:16 GMT
Libyan Oil Field Halts Production Due to Dispute Over Prime Minister: Report
The western field is located near Libya’s biggest field, Sharara. (Shutterstock)

Libya’s El Feel field has halted oil production and exports after the protests that took place at the site demanding the ouster of Libya's Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Bloomberg reported.

oil
Source: Twitter

According to Bloomberg, Libya's crude production this year was down to 1 million barrels a day compared to 1.2 million in 2021, and El Feel field contribution to that production with 65,000 barrels a day of crude.

The western field is located near Libya’s biggest field, Sharara, and its production is shipped from the ports of Zawiya and Mellitah. 

Tags:LibyaOil

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...