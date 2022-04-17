Libyan Oil Field Halts Production Due to Dispute Over Prime Minister: Report

Libya’s El Feel field has halted oil production and exports after the protests that took place at the site demanding the ouster of Libya's Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, Bloomberg reported.

According to Bloomberg, Libya's crude production this year was down to 1 million barrels a day compared to 1.2 million in 2021, and El Feel field contribution to that production with 65,000 barrels a day of crude.

The western field is located near Libya’s biggest field, Sharara, and its production is shipped from the ports of Zawiya and Mellitah.