LinkedIn Celebrates Ramadan with #MonthOfKindness Campaign

This will be a Ramadan like no other, as 1.8 billion Muslims across the world observe the Holy Month amidst strict restrictions. But with authorities worldwide putting in place social distancing measures to tackle the Covid-19 crisis, the spirit of Ramadan becomes more relevant than ever. In an effort to celebrate solidarity and hope, LinkedIn has announced its first-ever global Ramadan campaign, #MonthOfKindness.

As the lines between work and home life become increasingly blurry, preventing traditional forms of observance and celebrations, the campaign seeks to capture and showcase the essence of the Holy Month through calling on members to share stories, initiatives, and pledges in four weekly themes, revolving around kindness towards colleagues, their community, their family and towards themselves.

Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Ali Matar, Head of LinkedIn MENA and Emerging Markets in Europe and Africa, said: "The Holy Month of Ramadan is a time when people reflect on what truly matters: health, family wellbeing, and human relationships. These are the priorities that shine through in crises such as the one we are witnessing now. At LinkedIn, we do our best to support our 675 million members, and we do so by connecting the dots to help build greater professional capacity, most recently though our critical role hiring initiative and free learning courses. But we are also a community that crosses borders and continents, where kindness thrives; and where people connect, learn, and find much-needed career support. Now, we invite our members to share these stories of support and hope through our Ramadan campaign."

As part of the campaign, members can post their thoughts and stories of kindness on the platform using the hashtag #MonthOfKindness. Each week, a key theme will be announced, and members are encouraged to participate and highlight their efforts of goodwill to spread joy and positivity during these challenging times.

Other key markets for the campaign include the UK and Germany, where members, thought leaders, and LinkedIn employees will engage on the platform, sharing their Ramadan stories and expressing kindness in all its forms.