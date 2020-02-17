  1. Home
Looking Good for Planet Earth: 4 Arab Designers Making Fashion Sustainable and Stylish

Published February 17th, 2020 - 12:24 GMT
These designers, mostly young women, have been quite keen to produce eco-friendly and ethical outfits (miami beach forever/ Shutterstock)

Waste produced by the fashion industry and its impact on the environment is real concern, especially as some brands are reportedly resorting to harmful practices, such as burning excess products. 

Luckily, the trend to design environmentally-friendly garments is successfully taking off and is even attracting Arab designers, who are increasingly more aware of the consequences their work can leave on the ecosystem, in terms of carbon emissions, water consumption, and waste management.

Eco-conscious designers, mostly young women, have been keen to produce eco-friendly and ethical outfits, by turning to recycled and organic fabrics that are easy and fast to dissolve.

Besides designing aesthetically-appealing fashion, these designers also take every possible chance to spread awareness about responsible production and consumption of clothes.

1. Rawan Maki

Coming from Bahrain, environmental engineer Maki is quite interested in research revolving around sustainable fashion, its methods, and its applications. 

Rawan has already launched six different couture collections, all made from recycled materials such as organic cotton, linen, in addition to glass and coconut buttons.

2. Sally Sarieddine 

Dubai-based Lebanese bag designer created the LaLaQueen hit collection, which showcased contemporary yet timeless designs that are made of ethically-sourced leather.

4. Sadeem Alshehail

With a strong belief in her ability to inspire people to lead more eco-friendly lifestyles, Saudi designer Sadeem Alshehail has boycotted fabric factories that use chemical dyes and has only been using non-toxic materials in her collections. 

4. Rania Refei and Yara Yassin

Co-founding their environment-friendly store Up-Fuse together, the two Egyptian designers have been committed to creating and promoting cool purses, clutches, and backpacks all made from recycled plastic, showing a strong commitment to green living practices. 

