Looking for a New Phone? Check out This $70,000 Gold iPhone 11 Pro

A company has just come up with a new product - a $70,000 gold-and-diamond covered iPhone 11.





According to Mashable, the creation -- named 'Solarius' -- comes from Caviar, a company known for luxury iPhone customizations. Its creation required half a kilo of gold and 132 diamonds, with a luxury watch mounted on the back that comes with a very expensive tourbillon. Within the watch itself nests a yellow diamond.

The phone is set to be a limited edition release of just one each of the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

According to the company, the design symbolizes "the eternal life that the Sun gives to our planet".

Cheaper variants start at $8,100, symbolizing other celestial bodies. Caviar claims that some of these models contain real fragments of Mars, the moon and a meteorite which are supposedly certified by the Expert Gemological and Mineralogical Consultation of the Mineralogical Museum of the Russian Academy of Sciences.