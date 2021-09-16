Love Horror? Make $1,300 For Watching Scary Movies

If you are a horror fan, this is your chance to shine! This company is offering you $1,300 to do what you love most: watch scary movies. So if you're willing to sit through 13 scary movies, keep on reading to get all the details!

If you were chosen watch your way to more dollars you'll get a Fitbit along with $1,300 and a $50 gift card.

Horror Fan: What Are You Required to Do?

With Halloween around the corner, FinanceBuzz wants to study if the movie’s budget impacts how scary is it and if the high-budget horror movies deliver stronger scares than low-budget ones? To answer this question FinanceBuzz is seeking to recruit a 'Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst'. The person hired for this role will watch 13 scary movies while wearing a Fitbit watch to monitor their heart rate.

Movies watchlist includes Saw, Amityville Horror, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part 2, Candyman, Insidious, The Blair Witch Project, Sinister, Get Out, The Purge, Halloween (2018), Paranormal Activity, and Annabelle.

How Can You Apply?

Submit your application here by September 26, 2021. If you get chosen, you will be selected by October 1, 2021 and contacted via email. The Fitbit will be sent by October 4th, 2021. You'll have from October 9th, 2021 until October 18th, 2021 to watch the movies and complete the assignment.

Candidates must be a citizen of the United States and at least 18 years of age.