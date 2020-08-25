Lufthansa Allows Traveling without a Mask Under One Condition

Lufthansa has restricted the exceptions from the obligation to wear a mask on the flights of its group airlines, explaining that from September 1, an exemption will only be possible if a medical certificate is presented on a form provided by the airline.

Passengers can download the document from the airlines' websites, an airline statement said.

In addition, passengers who are unable to wear a mask during the flight must present a negative Covid-19 test, which is not older than 48 hours at the scheduled begin of the journey.

Passengers will be comprehensively informed about the new requirements, including on the airlines' websites and social media channels, as well as via e-mail and via SMS, the statement said.

The airlines in the Lufthansa Group already introduced compulsory masks on board their flights at the beginning of May, making them one of the first airlines worldwide to do so. Exceptions to this rule were previously only possible with a medical certificate. The new rules on the compulsory wearing of masks now ensure even better protection for all passengers.

The airlines in the Lufthansa Group have introduced extensive hygiene measures on board and on the ground. They are also in close contact with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and national authorities to promote the ongoing development and harmonization of health standards in air transport during the corona pandemic.