Lufthansa Reveals New Offers for Frequent Flyers

The Lufthansa Group has unveiled new special offers for its loyal customers including enabling Miles & More members to automatically earn double Status miles and HON Circle miles, regardless of booking class status.

In addition, Frequent Travellers and Senators will also be able to earn status miles with the Miles & More Credit Card. All goodwill offers are valid for the entire year 2021.

"We are currently flying by sight and are aware of the difficult situation the Corona pandemic poses for our customers as well. Unfortunately, we cannot predict how travel options will develop this year. That is why we create reliability for our most loyal customers by making it much easier to maintain and achieve the frequent flyer status," said Joost Greve, Head of Loyalty at the Lufthansa Group.

As a special offer, status miles for Frequent Travellers and Senators will be automatically doubled, regardless of booking class. For the first time, all status members will also earn double HON Circle miles for First and Business Class flights. The credits are completely automatic and apply retroactively to flights made since January 1, 2021. No registration is required.

The promotion is valid on all Lufthansa Group flights operated by Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and Lufthansa Private Jet, SWISS, Eurowings, Brussels Airlines, Air Dolomiti and Edelweiss Air. It also applies to flights operated by the partner airlines Croatia Airlines, Luxair and LOT Polish Airlines on which status miles and HON Circle miles are awarded.

Frequent Travellers and Senators can now also earn status miles outside of flying: for every euro spent with the Miles & More Credit Card, two status miles are credited and count towards the status extension or upgrade to Senator.

"With this attractive additional offer, we are significantly increasing the value of the Miles & More Credit Card for our most loyal customers and additionally expressing our appreciation for their continued loyalty. By using the card in daily life and the associated opportunity to earn status miles beyond flying this year, we are offering a unique advantage and are absolute innovators in doing so," said Sebastian Riedle, Managing Director of Miles & More GmbH.

In addition, every Frequent Traveller or Senator who has a Miles & More Credit Card will be given a one-time credit of 5,000 status miles. The same applies to a successful new application during the promotional period.

The accumulated status miles are automatically displayed in the Miles & More mileage account. The maximum value of the promotion is 30,000 status miles in total. The only restriction is that no Select Miles are awarded for status miles earned via the Miles & More Credit Card.