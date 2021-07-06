Lufthansa to Start Munich-Dubai Direct Flights

Lufthansa will operate direct flights three times a week with the Airbus A350-900 from Munich to Dubai from October 1 to April 23, just in time for the winter half-year and coinciding with the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai.

LH 638 starts with ideal flight times: Departure from Munich is at 10:30 p.m., arrival in Dubai at 6:40 a.m. the following day. The return flight departs at 8:30 a.m. and arrives in Munich at 12:50 p.m.

"We are pleased to be able to offer an attractive long-haul destination as a new route from Munich for the first time since the pandemic began. Due to the high demand, Munich is the third hub of the Lufthansa Group to add Dubai to its flight schedule, after Frankfurt and Zurich,” said Stefan Kreuzpaintner, Head of the Munich hub and Head of Sales for the Lufthansa Group.

“And for the first time, our passengers will be able to travel from Munich to the Emirates on the most sustainable long-haul aircraft in our fleet: the Airbus A350-900.”

Lufthansa already flew from Munich to Dubai from 2003 to 2016, most recently with an Airbus A330.

The services offered on board and the procedures before and during the flight have therefore been adapted to the current regulatory requirements. Among other things, this applies to the distance rules for boarding and disembarking and the obligation to wear a medical mask. Hepa filters also clean the cabin air, comparable to an operating room.