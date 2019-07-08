Lulu Group Chairman Tops Forbes List

LuLu Group chairman Yusuffali MA has topped this year’s Forbes Middle East list of Indian business leaders in the region.





The seventh edition of the annual list recognises the achievements of the Arab world’s most successful Indian business leaders.

Mr Yusuffali is followed by UAE Exchange chairman BR Shetty, Stallion Group chairman Sunil Vaswani, RP Group managing director Ravi Pillai, Sobha chairman PNC Menon and Aster DM Healthcare chairman Dr Azad Moopen among others.

The list is featured in a special annual issue of the magazine which was unveiled in a gala ceremony at the Palazzo Versace Dubai by Indian Ambassador to UAE Navdeep Singh Suri and Shaikh Mohammed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum.

In his address Mr Suri said, “These visionary and dynamic personalities successfully established business organisations contributing immensely to the economic and socio-cultural fabric of this region, are very much part of this great country. Forbes’ annual list is a great recognition for these visionary leaders who have set benchmarks in various businesses of course ably supported by the wonderful business environment created by the rulers of this great country.”

The 2019 edition of the list included business leaders from various sectors like retail, industrials, healthcare, banking and finance, both in owners and executive management categories.