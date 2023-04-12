Meta launches WhatsApp payments in Brazil

ALBAWABA - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that residents of Brazil will be able to make payments directly to local businesses through the messaging app WhatsApp.

The service went into effect Wednesday, according to Zuckerberg, who's Meta was formerly Facebook.

Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post that the new feature will include more companies in the coming months.

Last March, the Brazilian Central Bank allowed the launch of the payment feature on WhatsApp so that people could pay small businesses directly through the app.