Zuckerberg announces new features for Threads App

ALBAWABA - Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms, announced on Wednesday that the company's Threads app will receive new features, such as the ability to share posts via Instagram messages, as part of efforts to retain users of the new application.

Threads, which competes with the previously known platform "Twitter," has lost over half of its users in the weeks following its high-profile launch. The app's subscriber count crossed 100 million within five days of its release in early July.

Chris Cox, Head of Production, mentioned in recorded audio at a meeting in July that Meta is considering adding more ways to re-engage users, such as "ensuring important Threads posts appear during browsing on Instagram."

Zuckerberg also stated in today's post that the new updates will include a button to easily reference someone's account in Threads.

The company is also looking to add search functionality and provide an online version of the Threads app in the coming weeks.