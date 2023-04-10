  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Mark Zuckerberg tops young billionaires list

Mark Zuckerberg tops young billionaires list

Ruba Abdelhadi

Ruba Abdelhadi

Published April 10th, 2023 - 09:26 GMT
Mark Zuckerberg Tops List of Young Billionaires in the World
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta

ALBAWABA - Meta CEO Meta topped a list of global young billionaires aged 40 or younger, according to a report by China's Hurun Research Institute.

The report revealed that the number of young billionaires in the world has decreased to 59, less 28 people from last year.

The total wealth of the young billionaires worldwide also decreased by 41 percent to $269 billion.

Four people from the Arab world were listed. The report stated that the United States has the highest number of 23 young billionaires, followed by China with 18, and India with 5.

Tags:MetaMark Zuckerbergworld billionaires list

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...