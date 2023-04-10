Mark Zuckerberg tops young billionaires list

ALBAWABA - Meta CEO Meta topped a list of global young billionaires aged 40 or younger, according to a report by China's Hurun Research Institute.

The report revealed that the number of young billionaires in the world has decreased to 59, less 28 people from last year.

The total wealth of the young billionaires worldwide also decreased by 41 percent to $269 billion.

Four people from the Arab world were listed. The report stated that the United States has the highest number of 23 young billionaires, followed by China with 18, and India with 5.