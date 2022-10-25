Masdar acquires Arlington Energy

Masdar, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, announced it has acquired the UK-based battery energy storage system (BESS) developer Arlington Energy, Gulf News reported. Also Read Renewable Energy and Bottom-up Decentralization in Morocco The acquisition will enable Masdar to expand its presence in the UK and European renewable energy markets and support countries’ net-zero objectives. Masdar acquires Arlington to advance renewable energy market

Based in London, Arlington Energy has a proven record in developing, building, operating and financing flexible energy solutions, having taken over 170 megawatts (MW) of assets through to operation in the past two years.

Masdar’s acquisition of Arlington Energy will enable the development, construction, operational management, and financing of BESS projects under one Masdar-Arlington platform, according to Gulf News.

Masdar's Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi said: “Masdar and Arlington Energy share a long-standing belief that greater investment in energy storage is critical if countries are to expand their renewable energy portfolios and achieve their net-zero ambitions."

He said: "By working together, we will be able to provide a more resilient and flexible energy resource, helping to accelerate the UK and other European countries’ clean energy transitions, and supporting our efforts in expanding our offshore wind and broader renewables portfolio.”