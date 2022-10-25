Masdar acquires Arlington Energy

Masdar, one of the world’s leading renewable energy companies, announced it has acquired the UK-based battery energy storage system (BESS) developer Arlington Energy, Gulf News reported.
The acquisition will enable Masdar to expand its presence in the UK and European renewable energy markets and support countries’ net-zero objectives.
Based in London, Arlington Energy has a proven record in developing, building, operating and financing flexible energy solutions, having taken over 170 megawatts (MW) of assets through to operation in the past two years.
Masdar’s acquisition of Arlington Energy will enable the development, construction, operational management, and financing of BESS projects under one Masdar-Arlington platform, according to Gulf News.
Matthew Clare, Cofounder and Director of Arlington Energy, said: “Partnering with Masdar allows us to accelerate our BESS rollout in the UK and will make us the leading platform for energy storage. With Arlington’s experience and expertise in the procurement, construction and operational management of BESS, and Masdar’s global capabilities in renewable energy, combining forces is a natural progression."
"This partnership creates a business with huge potential, immediately capable of delivering at scale domestically, and in other markets in the future, as more nations join the UAE and UK in setting net-zero targets,” Clare added.
Europe could need as much as 200 gigawatts of storage capacity by 2030, if it is to meet its renewable energy targets, according to a recent industry report. The UK alone may need as much as 50 GW of storage capacity by 2050, to achieve its target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, according to the National Grid. BESS solutions provide flexible energy to the grid, helping to overcome renewables’ intermittency challenges, and allowing energy to be released during peak demand, helping to ensure system security while keeping consumer costs down.
Alongside the Arlington acquisition, Masdar intends to increase its investment in offshore wind and other renewables projects in new and existing markets, including the UK, Gulf News said.
It said Masdar is already a leading investor in the UK’s offshore wind sector, with stakes in London Array, one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms; the Dudgeon offshore wind farm off the coast of Norfolk; and Hywind Scotland, the world’s first commercial-scale floating wind farm.
Masdar is also one of the fastest-growing renewable energy companies in the world. Last December, the UAE government announced Abu Dhabi energy champions TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala are to join forces as shareholders in Masdar, creating a truly global clean energy powerhouse that will be a major force in renewables and green hydrogen.
