Mazda Named 2020 Best Car Brand For The Fifth Year In A Row

For the fifth consecutive year, Mazda has been awarded the “Best Car Brand” by US News & World Report which was released recently in Washington DC.

Mazda won this car class on the strength of its class leading Mazda3, Mazda6 and Mazda MX5 Miata.

According to US News & World Report, the Mazda3, Mazda6 and MX-5 Miata all offer top-notch performance that puts an emphasis on direct, sporty handling, as well as quality interiors that are more upscale than their price tags might suggest.

“Mazda cars can make your heart race with their sporty performance while wrapping you in gorgeous, upscale interiors,” said Jamie Paige Deaton, US News Best Cars executive editor.

“From the iconic MX-5 to the roomy Mazda6, there’s a Mazda car to suit any buyer,” he added.

To determine the award winners, US News Best Cars averaged the overall score of all the given brand’s products in each award class. The brand with the highest overall average score was named the winner in the category. The overall scores come directly from the US News Best Cars rankings, which are based on a combination of safety scores, reliability data and the consensus of the automotive press.



From Mazda’s sporty MX-5 Miata, stylish Mazda3 Sedan and Hatchback and elegant Mazda6 to Mazda’s line of CX crossover vehicles including the CX-3, CX5, CX-9 and all new CX-30, every car in Mazda’s line-up features elegant styling that embodies Mazda‘s Kodo design language, well-appointed interiors, and advanced safety technology to give the driver more confidence behind the wheel. At the heart of each Mazda vehicle is SKYACTIV Technology, which includes precise engineering paired with artful craftsmanship.



“We are honoured that US News & World Report has recognized Mazda as its ‘Best Car Brand’ for the fifth year in a row,” Mazda Motor Corporation said in a press statement released in connection with the award.



“Mazda vehicles are designed with the driver in mind, featuring exhilarating exterior designs and thoughtfully crafted interiors as well as having an active approach to safety that can help build upon a premium driving experience for more peace of mind for our customers,” it added.



National Car Company is the sole agent for Mazda in Qatar for over the last four decades. The new 2020 model range of premium Mazda sedans and SUVs are on display at thestate of the art showroom located in Al Nasr area and is open 7 days a week from 9 am – 9 pm except on Fridays when it is open from 4.30 pm – 8.30 pm.