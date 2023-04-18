McDonald's USA upgrades its signature burgers

  1. Home
Published April 18th, 2023
ALBAWABA - McDonald’s USA is introducing a series of changes to improve its signature burgers, the company said in a statement.

The move is in line with the firm's effort to upgrade its core items to boost sales, CNN reported."

"Buns will be softer. Cheese, gooier. Onion will be added to patties right on the grill. And the Big Mac sauce? There will be more of it," according to CNN.

The cable news network quoted chef Chad Schafer, senior director of culinary innovation of McDonald’s USA as saying: "We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever."

The upgrades, according to CNN, apply to the Big Mac and the McDouble burger as well as the classic cheeseburger, double cheeseburger and hamburger.

