MEA Hotels' Occupancy Hit All-Time Low in 2020

Hotels in both the Middle East and Africa reported all-time lows in occupancy and revenue per available room (RevPAR), according to year-end 2020 data from STR, a leading provider of market data on the hotel industry worldwide.

Middle East hotels posted an occupancy decrease of 30 per cent for the year, hitting 45.9 per cent. Average daily rate (ADR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR) also registered steep falls, dipping 17.3 per cent to $117.23 and 42.4 per cent to $53.77 , respectively.



Hotels in Africa suffered greatly in 2020, posting occupancy dips of 52.6 per cent for the year 2020. ADR reached $103.12, down 3.3 per cent from 2019 and RevPAR was $29.86, a drop of 54.1 per cent compared to 2019.



Hotels in Qatar posted occupancy dips of 14.8 per cent during the year, ADR was down 4.4 per cent to QAR356.13 ($96.4) and RevPAR reached QAR201.50 ($54.5), a drop of 18.5 per cent compared to 2019.



Each of the three key performance metrics were the lowest for any year in STR’s Qatar database. However, the country’s occupancy level remained high compared with others around the world. In August and September, Qatar accomplished the rare feat of year-over-year growth in ADR (+0.1 per cent).



Hotels in the UAE saw occupancy drop 29.3 per cent to 51.7 per cent in 2020, ADR was AED418.83/$114 (down 16.5 per cent) and RevPAR was AED216.45/$58.9 (down 41 per cent).



Each of the three key performance metrics were the lowest for any year in STR’s UAE database, but performance toward the end of the year pulled closer to pre-pandemic levels. December occupancy (67.4 per cent) and RevPAR (AED371.24/$101) were the highest in the country since February.