Meet the Expat Who Became Dubai Duty Free First Millionaire of 2019

Dubai Duty Free conducted its first Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draws of the year on Tuesday with Casey Bly, a 41-year-old Dubai-based American national, winning $1 million in Series 290 with ticket number 1435.

Bly, who is delighted to be the first million-dollar winner in 2019, bought his lucky ticket at Dubai Duty Free on his way to Cape Town for a business trip. A resident of Dubai for eight years, Bly works for FEDCO.

Commenting on his recent win, Bly said: "As a frequent traveler, buying tickets to Dubai Duty Free promotions has been a regular habit for me and I never lose hope that one day I'm going to win. And finally it did happen - what great news for the beginning of the year! Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free!"

Directly after the Millennium Millionaire draw, a presentation to a previous winner, Kasim Talib, also took place.

Talib, holder of winning ticket number 1347 in Series 289, which was drawn during DDF's 35th Anniversary (20th December 2018), is the very first Iraqi national to win $1 million since the inception of the promotion in 1999. Talib is an employee of Dubai-based Eros Group and, his timely win has helped him to pay for his sister's cancer treatment.

Having a history of cancer in the family, with his mother who is a breast cancer survivor, Talib advised that he has committed a significant portion of his winnings to Cancer Research.

Excited to meet the team, he said: "I am very happy to be here today to thank the Dubai Duty Free team for this wonderful gift which will definitely go towards my sister's treatment with half of it going to charities and organizations that are dedicated to the causes of fighting this disease and those who are coping with or who have survived its effects."

He is also grateful to his Eros Group family for their support of him through the years.

The draw and the presentation were conducted by Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairmanand CEO of Dubai Duty Free, along with Ramesh Cidambi, COO and Salah Tahlak, Executive Vice President - Corporate Services.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, a motorbike winner was also announced.

Mohammed Akmal, a 43 Indian national from Hyderabad won an Indian Darkhorse motorbike (Matt Black) in Series 355 with ticket number 0114.

Akmal, who owns a construction business bought his winning ticket on his way back to India after his vacation in Dubai last month.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotions for 8 years now, he was thrilled to hear the news and commented, "It was an unexpected call and I was really surprised. Big thank you Dubai Duty Free."