Meet the World's Two Centibillionaires

Bezos is now worth $145.6 billion, having added $20.7 billion to his fortune this year alone. (AFP)

Microsoft Corporation co-founder Bill Gates's estimated net wealth increase makes him the second person after Amazon.com Inc's Jeff Bezos to join the centibillionaire club.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index that tracks the fortunes of some 2,800 billionaires, at present there are 145 people worth at least $10 billion. After Gates joining Bezos in the $100 billion club, the world now has two centibillionaires simultaneously, reported Hindustan Times.

This is the first time since the dot-com boom that Gates' fortune, now $100 billion, has reached such heights. Bezos is now worth $145.6 billion, having added $20.7 billion to his fortune this year alone, while Gates has gained $9.5 billion.

The fortunes of these business magnates emphasises the wide wealth gap in the US, where those with the most capital are accumulating riches the fastest - a worldwide trend. France's Bernard Arnault has an $86.2 billion fortune, equal to about 3 per cent of his country's economy. While the net worth of Spain's Amancio Ortega represents 5 per cent of that nation's GDP and Georgia's Bidzina Ivanishvili's worth is about a third of Georgia's GDP.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranks the world's 500 wealthiest individuals and this year's biggest losers in that group include Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.