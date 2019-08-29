MENA’s First Robotic Fulfillment Centre Opens in UAE

IQ Fulfillment, the Middle East and North Africa region’s first robotic fulfilment centre, has opened in Dubai. Launched by IQ Holding, the centre provides full back-end solutions using the latest in robotics, AI and software platforms to support the supply chain and logistics industry.

IQ Fulfillment supports the needs of small and medium enterprises, incubators, accelerators and e-commerce players, enabling them to accelerate their business growth. Using the latest in technology and robotics to integrate seamlessly with clients’ online platforms, IQ Fulfillment delivers fulfilment, storage, package protection and other services.

Essentially, SMEs only need to build an app or website based on their business model, and IQ Fulfillment, will support them with warehousing, order processing and delivery by taking all logistical aspects to the highest levels of efficiency.

Fadi Amoudi, founder and chief executive officer of IQ Fulfillment, said: “IQ Fulfillment fills a distinctive niche in the region, especially with the focus of the Mena region to build its e-commerce ecosystem. Today, the UAE is at the forefront in driving digital technologies and in supporting SMEs to achieve transformational growth. This presents a strong growth environment for innovative tech-companies such as ours.

“We chose the UAE and Dubai for this pioneering initiative due to the strong digital infrastructure present here, and the focus of the leadership to drive digital transformation through forward looking technology and innovation. With the city preparing for Expo 2020, we see the opening of IQ Fulfillment as meeting a need in the market to support SMEs and other enterprises to build their digital enterprises in the most cost-effective manner.”

Ensuring end-to-end services, IQ Fulfillment will help address logistical challenges experienced by SMEs such as large number of orders during seasonal peaks, which can lead to bottlenecks during that period. IQ Fulfillment helps address these gaps through their unique service.

Utilising robotic and AI solutions, IQ Fulfillment assures many features to boost efficiency and productivity. The robotic technologies used at the centre help process 12,000 robotic orders daily, delivering a 99.9% accuracy rate, and 3 times the human output and the same technology is used by the largest international companies, such as Ali Baba, said a statement.

With a proof of concept (POC) warehouse spanning an area of 45,000 sq ft, IQ Fulfillment deploys cutting edge technology from its global partners and is led by a team of expert and multicultural professionals. Among the key features of IQ Fulfillment are robotic picking, seamless integration, end-to-end track and trace, full live visibility, intelligence storage, package protection, cross docking, quality control measures, return management and several customised value-added services such as kitting and bundling, gift wrapping, seasonal packing. In short, everything an enterprise needs to build a thriving e-commerce enterprise.

According to the latest study by Dubai Economy and Visa, the UAE has the most advanced e-commerce market in the Mena region, with e-commerce transactions set to reach over Dyh59 billion this year and to grow 23 per cent per annum through 2022. This presents a significant growth opportunity for IQ Fulfillment, as it is the only organization to offer the full range of digital and physical infrastructure- backed by robotics technology – to support the digital ambitions of businesses – both start-ups and established companies, the company said.