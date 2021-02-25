MENA: Despite French Products Boycott Campaigns, Imports of French Apple Increases

  1. Home
A total of 46,386 tons of French apples were exported to the MENA region. (Shutterstock)
Exports of the fruit to the region rose 16.43 percent year-on-year as of July
Saudi Arabia gobbled up 28 percent of all French apples exported to the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, according to official figures.

Exports of the fruit to the region rose 16.43 percent year-on-year as of July, revealed data from Interfel, the agency that oversees the marketing of French fresh fruit and vegetables in the Middle East.
 

A total of 46,386 tons of French apples were exported to the MENA region, up from 39,839 tons the previous year. Saudi Arabia was the number one market, taking 12,975 tons, followed by the UAE (12,920 tons), and Egypt (6,210 tons).

Daniel Soares, marketing export manager at Interfel, said: “The taste of our produce resonates well with Middle East consumers. Sixty-five percent of French apples (more than 1,300 growers) are produced in eco-friendly orchards, which has also contributed considerably toward the popularity of French apples.”

