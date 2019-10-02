Merkel Calls US and China to Make Compromise in Trade Talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday called on the U.S. and China to make compromise in trade talks, amid growing worries about global economic slowdown.





Addressing a joint press conference with heads of international economy and finance institutions, Merkel warned against growing trade tensions, economic and political uncertainties.

"Obviously the two largest economies of the world, the U.S. and China, are currently in a difficult situation as regards to trade," she said.

"All sides simply have to work for compromise, and there is still hope out there, that one may come to a solution. This would obviously do a lot towards reducing uncertainties and defusing them," she added.

Merkel also underlined that besides the U.S.-China trade tensions, uncertainty over the U.K.’s exit from the EU was a source of concern for the global economy.

"That too has an enormous potential for uncertainty. Because the Britain after all is not an insignificant smaller European country, but a big global player," she stressed.