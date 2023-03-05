Meta slashes price of 2 VR headsets

  1. Home
Published March 5th, 2023 - 09:10 GMT
ALBAWABA - Meta is slashing the price of two of its virtual reality headsets, the firm said in a statement.

As of Sunday, Meta Quest 2 SKU will cost $429.99, while Meta Quest Pro will be priced at $999.99, according to Meta.

"Whether you’re looking to play immersive games, get creative, or collaborate with colleagues, there’s never been a better time to jump into VR," according to the statement.

"Our goal has always been to create hardware that’s affordable for as many people as possible to take advantage of all that VR has to offer," Meta said. "While we aren’t lowering the price of Meta Quest 2’s 128GB SKU, a new lower price for 256GB of storage will let even more people feel the joy of fully immersive games and experiences."

AFP said Meta's move was an attempt to attract more people to its gear and to the virtual world. 

