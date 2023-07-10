Meta's Threads becomes fastest growing platform

ALBAWABA - The app, which was launched on July 5, 2023, surpassed the 100 million user milestone in just 5 days. This makes it the fastest online platform to reach this level of adoption, while it took TikTok 77 days, Clubhouse 11 months, Snapchat 3 years and 8 months, Instagram 6 years, Twitter 9 years, and Facebook 4 years and 6 months.

Threads is a text-based social media app that is designed to be more intimate and personal than Twitter. It allows users to share photos, videos, and text posts with a select group of followers. The app also features a number of privacy settings that allow users to control who sees their content.

Meta's rapid growth of Threads is seen as a major coup for the company. It comes at a time when Twitter is facing increasing competition from other social media platforms, such as TikTok and Instagram. The success of Threads could help Meta to solidify its position as a leading player in the social media market.

Here are some of the factors that may have contributed to Threads' rapid growth:

The app's association with Instagram. Threads is only available to users who have an Instagram account. This gives Threads a built-in audience of over 1 billion users.

The app's focus is on privacy. Threads offer a number of privacy settings that allow users to control who sees their content. This appeals to users who are concerned about their privacy on social media.

The app's focus is on community. Threads encourages users to connect with their friends and family in a more intimate way. This is in contrast to Twitter, which is often seen as a more public forum.

It remains to be seen whether Threads can maintain its rapid growth in the long term. However, its early success is a major win for Meta and could pose a serious threat to Twitter