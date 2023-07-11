Threads surpasses ChatGPT, slows Twitter traffic

ALBAWABA - Meta's new application, Threads, has taken the lead as the world's fastest-growing app, surpassing OpenAI's ChatGPT in terms of user count. The Instagram-linked app, Threads, has experienced remarkable growth since its launch less than a week ago, attracting over 100 million subscribers by Monday.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, affirmed that this impressive increase happened organically, without extensive promotional campaigns. Threads has outpaced ChatGPT, which reached similar user levels in January, but two months after its launch.

However, Threads hasn't been without controversy. It has faced allegations of copying features from Twitter, with Elon Musk's company threatening legal action against Meta, claiming the use of trade secrets and confidential information. Meanwhile, Twitter itself has witnessed a decline in user traffic following the launch of Threads. According to Similarweb, a web data analysis company, web traffic on Twitter decreased by 5% in the first two days after Threads' release, compared to the previous week. In fact, web traffic on Twitter was down 11% for the same two days in 2022.

Meta's Twitter rival Threads surges to 100 million users faster than #ChatGPT https://t.co/tVH3M96IoU — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) July 11, 2023

Web traffic, referring to the data transmitted to and from a website, is influenced by the number of visitors and the pages they access. The slowdown in Twitter traffic coincides with Threads' rapid rise in popularity.

Mark Zuckerberg celebrated the achievement of reaching 100 million Threads users within five days of its launch, emphasizing that this milestone was attained without extensive promotional campaigns. Threads has surpassed ChatGPT to become the fastest-growing app in history in terms of user count, achieving this remarkable feat back in January, just two months after its initial release.