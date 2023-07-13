Mexico becomes most popular place for expats to live and work

ALBAWABA - According to a recent survey conducted by InterNations, Mexico has emerged as the most sought-after destination for expats to live and work abroad. This finding reaffirms Mexico's consistent popularity among expatriates since the inception of the InterNations survey in 2014.

InterNations, the largest global expat network boasting 5 million users, gathered insights from over 10,000 expats representing 171 nationalities across 172 countries and territories.

Expats highlighted the friendliness of the locals and the ease of finding housing as standout factors contributing to Mexico's appeal. The country's warm and welcoming atmosphere has captured the hearts of individuals seeking a fulfilling expat experience.

The survey not only examined the most favored expat destinations but also delved into various aspects such as quality of life, ease of settling in, working abroad, personal finance, and expat essentials.

In contrast, the survey revealed that expats reported the lowest levels of happiness in Kuwait, Norway, and Turkey, suggesting challenges faced by individuals in these countries.

Here are the top 10 destinations as per the survey: