Microsoft Co-Founder Succumbs to Cancer, Dies at 65
Microsoft Corporation co-founder Paul Allen died Monday at age 65, according to a statement released by one of his companies.
Vulcan Inc. said Allen passed away in Seattle, Washington due to complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer affecting the immune system.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our founder Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft and noted technologist, philanthropist, community builder, conservationist, musician and supporter of the arts,” said the statement by Vulcan, his investment firm.
Besides co-founding Microsoft with Bill Gates, he founded various technology firms and institutes such as the Allen Institute and Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence.
