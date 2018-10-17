Microsoft Co-Founder Succumbs to Cancer, Dies at 65

Besides co-founding Microsoft with Bill Gates, he founded various technology firms and institutes such as the Allen Institute and Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence. (AFP)

Microsoft Corporation co-founder Paul Allen died Monday at age 65, according to a statement released by one of his companies.

Vulcan Inc. said Allen passed away in Seattle, Washington due to complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer affecting the immune system.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our founder Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft and noted technologist, philanthropist, community builder, conservationist, musician and supporter of the arts,” said the statement by Vulcan, his investment firm.

